How to celebrate New Year's Eve in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Between a Buffalo Bills game on Sunday and New Year's Eve, there is a lot to celebrate this weekend. 7 News stopped by a few spots in Western New York to see how each venue is celebrating.

Rusty Nickel Brewing

General Manager Katie Havens said if you're looking for a smaller party to ring in the new year with a live DJ then the West Seneca brewery is the spot.

This year they are having a 24-karat gold-themed party that will include a full dinner buffet and open bar.

"What we love about the events here on New Year's Eve is they are a little bit more intimate. It's not a huge crowd. There's no long waits. No long lines. No crazy traffic, so we really get to enjoy each other's company," Havens said, "Every year we actually take one of our kegs we cover it in lights we string it up in a tree in our beer garden and we bring everyone outside under the heaters and we drop our keg instead of a ball."

General admission is $99 or two tickets for $180. Doors open at 8:30 and the event wraps at 12:30.

Salvatore's

Joe Salvatore, president at Salvatore's, said this year the team is offering an event for everyone.

Whether it is a disco party in the Venetian Ballroom, a Hollywood-themed dinner with a band or casual dining, Salvatore said they're expecting over 1,000 people on New Year's Eve.

"It's a really fun night. There's a lot happening throughout the place and you just get that New Year's Eve spirit for yourself. So stop by, come by and have a good time," he said.

Jack Rabbit

Owner and operator Josh Mullin said everyone is welcome on Sunday with no presale or high cover at the door. He said there will be free pizza at midnight along with a champagne toast.

"It's gonna be like a Saturday night at Jack Rabbit. There's gonna be a rocking band up front, people back here dancing doing what they do and it's gonna be great," Mullin said.

And if you have a little too much on Sunday or are unable to go out — Mullin said he's got you covered Monday morning.

"We've been doing this since we've opened. It's always been kind of a hit," he said.

He suggests making reservations for brunch since it fills up fast.

Mullin said the group is also hosting 'Riff City Rager,' at Riff City on Chandler Street. Tickets are $50 and $75 day of.

