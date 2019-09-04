BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Willamsville native Caralyn Mirand Koch propelled her modeling career when she was just a senior in high school. She was the runner up to Tyra Banks Teen Plus-Size modeling competition. She continued her career in modeling throughout college and it wasn't until she went to a casting call that she realized she could also be a content creator and a model.

10 years later, Mirand Koch says her business is 80% content creating and 20% modeling. Mirand Koch describes a content creator or influencer as someone who works with brands to post online for a community of followers.

"Kim Kardashian has amazing selling power but Caralyn from Buffalo might be a little more relateable," Mirand Koch said.

Content creators can make anywhere from thousands to millions per post depending on the platform and the content. Mirand Koch says it's not all about the followers, it's about building a community of people that trust what you are showing them and interacting with people. She says she only works with brands and products that she uses and helps uplift women.

"I call myself a confidence crusader I help woman feel good about themselves. I love helping them dress and kinda taking what I've learned in the modeling industry and applying it to everyday life," Mirand Koch said.

Right now she has almost 150 thousand followers on Instagram and also uses her own website , Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest to promote products.

How does she make money on her platforms?

Affiliate marketing: she says she signs up for a service and she shares links so people can buy what she is using or wearing.

Sponsored posts: a brand will ask her to post using their products or telling people about them

Merchandise/digital download: influencers sell their own made products and merchandise on social media.

Mirand Koch splits her time between New York City and Buffalo.

Her advice for people that are trying to become a content creator: