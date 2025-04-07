How much of your daily life depends on U.S. imports?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the White House rolls out tariffs on goods imported from almost every country in the world, it got me thinking about how much do we truly depend on those imports in our everyday life?

97% of the clothes and shoes purchased in the U.S. are imported, predominately from Asia, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association.

7 News' Michael Schwartz brought us through his day to see what how many things he uses daily that come from another country.

At the Purple Door Knob in Buffalo's Elmwood Village sells socks made from all over the world. Although staff said they do try to sell American products.

"We do have a couple brands exclusively made in the U.S." said Alyssa Chase, an employee at the Purple Door Knob.

WKBW Alyssa Chase shows socks sold at The Purple Door Knob that are made in the U.S.

So look at your day, how many things that you eat, drink, wear and use are U.S. imports? Some people said that if they tried hard enough they could use American made goods.