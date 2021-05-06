How festival season will look like COVID-19 guidelines

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather is warming up, which means it's almost time for festival season.

Old Fort Niagara is getting ready to welcome visitors, with 22 acres to enjoy fresh air and a rich history.

"The history that we have right here, it's just fascinating to know that what actually happened, happened right here under your feet," said Kathy Colquitt, who has worked at Old Fort Niagara for three years.

And with changed COVID-19 guidelines, a couple of changes are coming this year.

"We've got re-enactments scheduled for this summer, in fact we start Memorial Day weekend," said Robert Emerson, Executive Director of Old Fort Niagara.

Emerson said they will be following social distancing guidelines during these events.

"The big change is that we able to have them," he said. They will have these events with increased capacity as well.

"In the smaller buildings it's been ten persons, in the big French castle behind me it's been 25. So that's going to go up, it's going to double when that restriction gets lifted very soon," said Emerson.

"It's slowly coming around and it's good to see the people returning, coming back," said Colquitt.

Emerson said they would need approval from the state if they wanted to add any new events this summer.

Organizers of the Eden Corn Festival have shared on their Facebook page that they are optimistic about making the festival happen this year, but are waiting for state and county guidelines to finalize the event.

The Old Home Days festival in Williamsville is scheduled for July 13 through the 16th.