'How childish are you?': Tempers flare at Cheektowaga Town Board meeting

CHEEKTOWAGA — The Cheektowaga Town Board meeting turned ugly on Tuesday as council members yelled at each other during much of the session, which lasted more than three hours.

"You mumbled to me: You're a loser. I can't wait to beat you in the election. I mean, how childish are you?" said Democratic Councilman Brian Polarski to Republican Councilman Michael Jasinski.

Jaskinski shot back: "Do I need to share what your texts say?"

Polarski replied: "I'd be glad to. He's a piece of s***. I texted him that.”

A clip of the exchange was posted by WNYmedia Network on social media, garnering many comments.

Some people I spoke to at the Cheektowaga Senior Center Thursday were stunned when they watched the heated exchanges.

“Amazing…What are they at a meeting?” said Pat Cottrell. "They don't belong there, that's for sure."

"People who talk the most about democracy, they are destroying it," said Ivan Zahariev.

I spoke to Town Supervisor Brian Nowak about what's going on.

“This isn't about Republican versus Democrat. This is just interrupting people when they speak. It's personal animosity. It's...I got less votes than the other guy in an election and he makes it everybody's problem," Nowak said.

Nowak said he blames Jasinski who he said is difficult, interrupts people and sometimes fails to show up at some meetings.

I reached out to both Polarski and Jasinski. They did not return my messages.

“I know the appearance of what's happening at this meeting can be frustrating for people," Nowak said. "But in terms of getting the people's business done, we're doing a lot of good things.”