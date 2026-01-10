How Buffalo Bills fans are preparing for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Jaguars

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fans are confident the Buffalo Bills will go all the way, but the road to the big game starts this weekend. We found out how they're preparing.

Greenhouse Event Center usually hosts a Buffalo Bill event in September to kick off the season, but brought it back to celebrate the team making the playoffs.

"It's been like, since we opened the doors this morning, super busy," said Jacob Wankasky, owner. "They're confident, they're buying the playoff stuff like we're gonna be in for a while, not like it's gonna be one and done."

75 local vendors are selling all kinds of fun Bills gear and playoff must-haves this weekend.

They have Buffalo Blizzard Brew if you haven’t gotten yours and coveted game pins. I asked shoppers how they prep for game day.

"Just keep going," said Dawn Rickard, of Wheatfield. "Have a few beers and keep going."

Some will watch at home, some at bars and others are already in sunny Florida.

"I'm running into people every day that's like, 'Hey, I got down here yesterday, I just got here two days ago," said Bill Koch, AKA Mayor Bill. "Bills Mafia's taken over down here."

Koch is an Angola native and lives amongst Jaguars fans, so Players Grille is his safe space with his Bills family.

"We have well over 600 members of our club," said Koch. "It's the camaraderie, it's the fan base and most of all, we're just family."

He tells me they know how to party down there. Here’s everything they have planned:

The pop-up in NT continues through Sunday, 10-6 p.m., and could extend if the Bills get the win in Jacksonville.