How Amherst Police are building positive relationships with the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a program Amherst authorities call "community policing." Officers organize different events throughout the year to hear concerns and suggestions from neighbors.

The department says it's also a way for officers to work on their relationship with people who may be hesitant to trust authorities.

There's research to back up the success of these kinds of programs. In a 20-19 study from Yale University, researchers found that a single, positive, "non-enforcement-related" encounter with a cop enhanced their legitimacy and increased people's willingness to cooperate with police.

This community policing program -- on full display Wednesday as officers from Amherst joined other agencies for a "kids day" in Cheektowaga. This is just one of dozens of events Amherst police are taking part in to build better relationships with kids and young people across the community. It all started a few years ago with an initiative called "we are Amherst." Captain Charles Person explains, "The town of Amherst police department in conjunction with our town supervisor and town board wanted to engage with the community and determine exactly what it was the community wanted out of the police department."

They learned residents wanted more consistent interaction with officers outside of emergency situations.

Captain Persons says, "We have two facets to our community policing. One of them is like the event we were at today...organized events...we've really ramped them up. We've probably held at least 15 events in the last month or so." They partner with government agencies, the rec department , senior center, religious institutions, businesses and schools.

The other part of their effort doesn't involved organized events. "We do try and get out to people during their everyday lives, whether it be just village patrol walking down the street or neighborhoods in a car and we stop and talk to kids, visit a lemonade stand or play a couple minutes of basketball with the kids."

Lt. Dale Goudy tells 7 News that too often police are seen in a negative light so hosting events like movie night, tailgating parties and night games helps change that. He says, "it's one of the most important things i think we can do as law enforcement officers. Most of the time when we deal with people it's in a moment of confrontation so community policing is an opportunity for us to deal and engage with people on a more positive manner."

Upcoming events include a Halloween safety fair and haunted house at the training facility on Bailey Avenue in late October. They're also taking part in Harvest Fest. A tailgating party and chili cook off are also on the agenda!