Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Housing Choice Voucher waiting list application period opens next week

BMHA to open waiting list for rental assistance
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority
BMHA to open waiting list for rental assistance
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 21:04:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)  — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced that a Housing Choice Voucher waiting list application period will be open from Monday, July 18 until Friday, July 22.

According to the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) officials, the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program provides rental assistance to families by paying a portion of rent directly to property owners.

At the end of the application period, the BMHA will use a lottery to select four thousand applicants for a spot on the waiting list.

According to the BMHA applicants must have:

  • An active email address
  • The combined annual income of all household members
  • The name, date of birth, gender, race and ethnicity of all household members

Click here to register and apply for the HCV waiting list.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United