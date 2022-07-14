Housing Choice Voucher waiting list application period opens next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced that a Housing Choice Voucher waiting list application period will be open from Monday, July 18 until Friday, July 22.

According to the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) officials, the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program provides rental assistance to families by paying a portion of rent directly to property owners.

At the end of the application period, the BMHA will use a lottery to select four thousand applicants for a spot on the waiting list.

According to the BMHA applicants must have:



An active email address

The combined annual income of all household members

The name, date of birth, gender, race and ethnicity of all household members

Click here to register and apply for the HCV waiting list.