House signs off on FAA bill that addresses aircraft safety and the refund rights of passengers

(AP - MODIFIED) — Congress has passed a bill that is designed to add more safety inspectors at aircraft factories and to give air travelers automatic refunds for canceled or long-delayed flights.
The House gave final approval on Wednesday to a $105 billion measure to reauthorize Federal Aviation Administration programs and sent it to President Joe Biden.
The Senate passed the bill last week. It will require FAA to hire more air traffic controllers and safety inspectors and increase the use of collision-avoidance technology at airports. Supporters say the legislation's provisions are a key step in improving aviation safety after a number of close calls between planes at U.S. airports in the last two years.
The families of those who lost loved ones in the crash of Flight 3407 and have been fighting for airline safety applauded the passage and released the following statement:
"The Families of Flight 3407 wish to express their gratitude to the U.S. House of Representatives for the passage of the FAA Reauthorization Bill by an overwhelming majority (387-26). This bipartisan legislation ensures the continued safety and oversight of our nation’s aviation system for the next five years.
We are especially grateful to Chairman Sam Graves and Ranking Member Rick Larsen of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for their leadership and dedication to aviation safety. Their efforts were vital in advancing this important bill.
We also extend our sincere thanks to Chairman Garrett Graves and Ranking Member Steve Cohen of the House Aviation Subcommittee. Their commitment to maintaining rigorous safety standards is deeply appreciated and essential for the protection of the flying public.
Additionally, we must specially recognize the steadfast support of our Western New York representatives: Nick Langworthy, Claudia Tenney, and former Congressman Brian Higgins. Their advocacy was pivotal in ensuring that pilot qualification standards established in the Airline Safety Act of 2010 remain unchanged. In addition, we thank newly elected Congressman Tim Kennedy for his vote in favor of passage of this bill.
Lastly, we must express our appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the staff members of all the representatives involved. Their hard work and commitment behind the scenes were crucial to the success of this legislation.
The passage of this bill is a significant victory for aviation safety. We are grateful for the efforts of everyone involved in this legislative success."