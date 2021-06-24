House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs announces one last scare, set to close after 35 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs has announced one last scare as it is set to close after 35 years.

In a post on its Facebook page House of Horrors said:

House of Horrors fans, it is with heavy, haunted hearts that we deliver to you the following message:



House of Horrors & Haunted Catacombs is closing its doors. After 35 years of excellence in fear, we are losing our location and have decided to bring our reign of horror in Buffalo to an abrupt end.

You will have a chance to experience one last scare Friday and Saturday.

You can buy tickets here and find more information here.