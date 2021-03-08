House destroyed, one person taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after overnight fire

PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person has been flown to Strong Memorial Hospital following an overnight fire that destroyed their home in Perry.

Perry Fire Department crews were first called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, after Perry Police arrived at the scene.

Perry Fire Chief Dave Laraby told 7 Eyewitness News the house was fully-involved when they arrived.

It was occupied by one man who was able to self-evacuate after fire crews arrived, but was hurt severely enough that taken he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. His condition is not yet known.

The house is a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.