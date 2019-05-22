Hot wings and a hot housing market

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York housing market it hotter than ever, but if you buy a home off one realtor in Buffalo, chicken wings are on the house, literally. Amanda McNichol, of 716 Realty, is using chicken wings to bring potential home buyers through the door. For every house that she sells that person, couple, or family will get a corresponding order of chicken wings from their favorite wing joint.

“It’s been shared everywhere, even my broker got a message from someone in New Orleans, they were sharing it," McNichol said.

As if McNichol needed any more help to sell homes- the Buffalo housing market is scorching, both McNichol and her broker Gregory Straus say homes are rarely on the market for longer than a week.

“Today’s buyers are looking to get out of renting, rents are soaring and they want to buy something," Straus said. “It’s a time for sellers if you want to get maximum value out of your home, but we always tell our agents its a good time for buyers. There’s two good times to buy, 10 years ago and right now.”

McNichol and Straus say there are three things potential home buyers need to do:



Get pre-approved Find a trustworthy agent Know what you want

The average value of a home in Western New York currently is $178,000.

