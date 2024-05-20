Hospice Memorial Walk along Buffalo's waterfront

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The 28th annual Hospice Memorial Walk took place at Canalside in Buffalo Sunday.

More than 1,500 walkers took part in this year's event.

The 5K made its way through the city's historic waterfront district.

There was also a shorter, one-mile Fun Walk.

This annual tradition honors loved ones who went through Hospice care, and continues to raise awareness for this organization.

The Hospice Memorial Walk is one of the largest fundraisers of the year.

Organizers expect to raise more than $200,000.