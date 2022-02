MACHIAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A horse was killed and two people were seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy in Cattaraugus County Tuesday.

According to New York State police, the crash occurred on Roszyk Hill Road in the area of Very Road in Machias when the vehicle clipped the buggy and caused the buggy to crash.

Police said the horse died in the crash and the woman and her daughter that were in the buggy were seriously injured.