Horizon Health Services holds ribbon-cutting for new recovery center in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Horizon Health Services cut the ribbon on its new family recovery center in Orchard Park on Friday.

Horizon said the new recovery center, located at 200 Sterling Drive, will enhance its outreach and services throughout the community.

“Our initial Family Recovery Center in Orchard Park has been serving this community since 2011. From the day this location opened, we have been serving not only our patients who have struggled with mental health and substance use, but children, families and loved ones that have been affected as well. What better way to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month than by expanding our footprint to meet our community need?” - Erin DiGirolamo, CEO of Horizon Corporations

The new recovery center includes over 10 new offices for services, increased group room space and a larger waiting room. There will also be a multi-purpose space for art therapy, play therapy and family meetings for children, adolescents and adults.