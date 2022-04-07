Hopper: Airfare is up 40%, expected to climb another 10% in the next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many Western New Yorkers are ready to travel after two years of COVID restrictions and hanging out at home.

"The floodgates have definitely opened. It is definitely very, very busy this year," Christine Randise, a AAA Travel Plus Manager, said, "I think a lot of people have that itch to travel. We are seeing it in full force right now."

But your trip this summer will cost you more than you are used to.

The online booking platform Hopper said domestic said domestic airfare is up 40% and is expected to climb another 10% in the next month.

"We don't have as many flights operating from point A to point B, so supply and demand. The demand is really high right now. People want to travel right now, even with gas prices increasing," Randise said.

Randise said these rising costs have many people choosing to drive, but that could change.

"Over half, 59% of all U.S. adults say they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if gas rises to $4 per gallon. I can't say I can speak for the whole entire U.S., but in our area, we're there. We're over that," Randise said.

Randise said the best way to save money when traveling is by booking in advance.

"Most important is to book far in advance. That goes without saying. Even before the gas increase, booking early gives you the best availability for flights, the best options, and the best price," Randise said.