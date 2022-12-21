Hopewell Center scraps plans for facility at Cleve-Hill Medical Park, will search for a new location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hopewell Center announced it will no longer open an opioid use disorder treatment facility at the Cleve-Hill Medical Park on Kensington Avenue and instead will begin the search for a new location.

According to Hopewell, the decision was made in consultation with Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and New York State Senator Tim Kennedy.

Neighbors voiced their concerns about the opening of the planned clinic in their community in November. University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt told 7 News he heard from several of the concerned neighbors and was trying to put a stop to the clinic.

“The Hopewell Center’s sole focus is to increase critical access to care for those suffering from opioid use disorder and provide a welcoming environment where anyone in need can receive treatment. Although the Hopewell Center team performed an exhaustive search process to find the proposed location, we heard from the community and their elected representatives and we will work together to find a new location for this important project.” - President Armstrong

“The Seneca Nation is a great neighbor to the Western New York community, and I commend their passion to help those suffering from substance abuse addiction. Agreeing to find a new location is a good faith gesture that my constituents greatly appreciate, and I look forward to helping the Hopewell Center provide treatment to those in need at a new location. The Seneca Nation has long been an integral part of the fabric of Western New York, and we recognize and appreciate their contributions to the region’s economic and cultural well-being.” - Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes

“The Seneca Nation is a critical community partner, and I'm deeply grateful that they have listened to resident concerns with utmost sensitivity as they reached this decision. The opioid epidemic continues to devastate family after family, and we know accessibility to treatment is a key step in the recovery process. I applaud the Hopewell Center's mission and commitment to our community, and I’m confident that their much-needed treatment facility will change lives once a new location is identified." - Sen. Kennedy