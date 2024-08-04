‘Hopefully first place:’ Chiefs’ Barber Parlour nominated for 2024 One Shot Hair Awards 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Co-owner of the Chiefs’ Barber Parlour Jesse Ciffa has been nominated for two categories in the "One Shot Hair Awards" in Dallas, Texas.

They're in the company of 300,000 people from 80 different countries.

WKBW

"Last year I had one of my shops being called the top five in the world for fading so hopefully we're going to get first place this year,” he says.

Jesse tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person his passion for cutting hair all started in his grandfather's basement.

"It's kind of a family business, but when I first started cutting. I started in his basement by using a lot of the same tools that he was using just kind of transferred that into all this,” Jesse expresses.

He's since blown up cutting the hair of some high-profile clients, including Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Jesse says he couldn't do it without his team.

WKBW

"We always say iron sharpen iron and I wouldn't be where I'm at today without these guys,” he adds. “They all helped me build up every day."

So now his dedication is being seen, but he needs your help in voting for his barbershop since Aug. 5th is the last day to vote.

So don't be afraid to show that Western New York good neighbor spirit and click vote for Jesse and his team.

WKBW

"Something I didn't know I could ever reach this type of level so I feel really blessed that it paid off,” Jesse says.

Click here to vote.

Click here for Instagram page.

