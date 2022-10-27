Watch Now
Hoover's Dairy in Sanborn begins bottling its famous eggnog

Posted at 1:29 PM, Oct 27, 2022
SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — It may not be Halloween yet but Hoover's Dairy in Sanborn is getting its holiday preparation started early as it began bottling its famous eggnog on Wednesday.

The eggnog is available for purchase at the Farm Store for $7 per quart and it will be available for home delivery in the next few days.

Hoover's said it has been making the eggnog for about 20 years. It used to be something that was made when other sales got slow after the harvest season, but now it’s one of the most popular products all year.

You can find more information about Hoover's Dairy here.

