Hoover Middle School students wrapping up their school year by spreading kindness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hoover Middle School 7th-grade students are making it a priority to spread kindness to people in their community.

7th grade Hoover Middle School teacher, Mrs. Kelly Bacon, kept the kindness project tradition for her class to understand the importance of being kind.

“So every year that I’ve been teaching in the Ken-Ton district, it’s my 23rd year teaching and I’ve done this project in the fourth quarter,” Mrs. Bacon says. “It’s so important for me and my students to realize that kindness matters.”

Mrs. Bacon had her students come up with their ideas on how to spread kindness.

Her students made 115 birthday bags for students in need.

Some of her students even returned the kindness to their 7th-grade teacher by making cupcakes for Mrs. Bacon’s birthday.

“I think just seeing the smile on someone’s face really makes your day and spreading kindness really makes their day too,” says 7th grader Gabby Bender of Hoover Middle School.

Some of these 7th graders even mowed lawns for their neighbors.

“It felt good to take the time out of my day and go help someone because maybe they couldn’t do it or pay someone to do it,” says Kaden Manan, a 7th grader at Hoover Middle School.

Other students even took the time to bake sweets for their local fire department.

“What I did was I made cookies for the Ken-Ton Fire Department because they don’t get a lot of appreciation,” says Maeliana Santiago, 7th grader at Hoover Middle School. “And most are volunteers so they don’t get paid so I thought it was something nice to do.”

Mrs. Bacon says her heart warms up when seeing her students learning from her about the importance of being kind.

“It does show them the power of kindness and it makes them also see that doing kind things makes people feel good,” Mrs. Bacon says. “And it creates a chain reaction of other people wanting to do kindness for others and that’s what it’s all about.”