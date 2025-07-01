BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Say Yes Buffalo hosted its annual College Kickoff on Tuesday, giving free laptops to more than 200 students.

It all happened at SUNY Buffalo State. Each college-bound student took home a backpack filled with a laptop and a gift card.

"Grateful to the Say Yes program to give us this opportunity," said Kendric Warrick, who will attend the University at Buffalo in the fall. "I'm honored and grateful to have this laptop."

WATCH: 'Honored and grateful': Say Yes Buffalo donates hundreds of laptops to college-bound students

Students also had the opportunity to ask current college students questions. Since 2010, Say Yes has raised more than $84 million to support students.