"Honor system" masking policy poses little threat to the vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Cuomo announced Monday that mask requirements will be eased for vaccinated people.

The owner of Catalyst Fitness says her business will be on the "honor system," when it comes to customers wearing a mask. If you are vaccinated, you don't need to wear one. If you haven't been vaccinated, you do need to wear one. There won't be anyone asking about vaccination status at the door.

Some have reached out to 7 Eyewitness News to ask if that method of running a business is safe. Dr. Nancy Neilsen of the University at Buffalo says, yes.

“People who own businesses are not in the policing business, so it isn't good for business for them to start trying to police this. But the reality is if people are fully vaccinated, they're golden,” said Neilsen.

Things change, if you have received the vaccine and are immunocompromised. Dr. Neilsen says, that group of people should probably still wear a mask in public.

“Just long as your immunocompetent and you're fully vaccinated even if a non-vaccinated person comes in without a mask, they're the ones at risk, not you,” explained Neilsen. “Anybody who's not vaccinated, if you want to be safe, go get the vaccine, the quicker the better.”

Neilsen says there still is a threat to catch the virus while vaccinated, but she says it's minimal.

