Honey Bear Bubble Tea using iconic bottles to wow customers

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Honey Bear Bubble Tea, formerly Lucky Koi, used to be on Main Street near University at Buffalo's South Campus but moved to Sheridan Drive for more traffic.

Now the store at 2806 Sheridan Drive is getting buzz over their bottles.

WKBW

"You remember as kids when you go into the grocery store, honey was in the bear bottles and its a symbol of the quality of whats in the bottle," said owner Adam Bobaman.

By using locally sourced honey and loose tea leaves, Bobaman says his products keep customers coming back.

"We focus on what our customers love most, they love k-pop, they love anime and we are an express style, so you're in and out real quick," said Bobaman.

Bobaman says it isn't just the tea either that brings customers back, but the unique foods like Ube Honey Waffles or the 7 Spice Chicken.

WKBW Honey Bear Bubble Tea in Tonawanda is embracing a classic look for the teas

The store at 2806 Sheridan Drive is open Wednesdays through Sundays 5 pm until 10 pm.

You can also order ahead here.