Homelessness remains a problem in Jamestown, leaders are urging city council to reconsider a cut to funding

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown Fire Chief Matthew Coon tells 7 News the growing homeless population is keeping his department very busy.

"We have a lot of abandoned buildings here in Jamestown. It's not simply the old industrials. People either vandalize or try to seek shelter in those and the fire hazard is great."

The Fire Chief says it's unclear if squatters started a massive fire that destroyed a building on Allen Street last month, the site of the former Crawford furniture factory but he says there have been fires set in numerous abandoned buildings over the years, sometimes by squatters trying to heat up the structures during the colder months.

Crystal Surdyk is the Director of Development of the Jamestown Urban Renewal agency. She says they need all the resources they can get to help those experiencing homelessness so when the city council voted to cut funding to her department, she was not happy.

The Mayor of Jamestown vetoed the council's decision and those working directly with the homeless population hope the council reconsiders.

Crystal Surdyk says, "that small amount that they're proposing to cut could go a long way in our efforts." She says they are currently working to set up additional code blue shelters as we head into the winter months.

