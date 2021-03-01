Homeless treated to fine dining experience in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's a culinary treat for those less fortunate here in the Queen City.

An organization called Be a Blessing Buffalo hosted a surprise pop-up dinner for the homeless at Code Blue Buffalo on Quincy Street Sunday night.

NFL chef Darian Bryan and 95 Nutrition, which is a meal prep company, provided this fine dining experience.

The menu included loaded potato soup, greek salad, cocoa bean chicken, red wine short ribs and cheesecake.

Each guest also received a bag of supplies to take with them.