Homeless treated to fine dining experience in Buffalo

Food provided by NFL chef and 95 Nutrition
Jeff Rusack
Posted at 10:30 PM, Feb 28, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's a culinary treat for those less fortunate here in the Queen City.

An organization called Be a Blessing Buffalo hosted a surprise pop-up dinner for the homeless at Code Blue Buffalo on Quincy Street Sunday night.

NFL chef Darian Bryan and 95 Nutrition, which is a meal prep company, provided this fine dining experience.

The menu included loaded potato soup, greek salad, cocoa bean chicken, red wine short ribs and cheesecake.

Each guest also received a bag of supplies to take with them.

