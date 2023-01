BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with rape in the first and third degree.

The defendant, 40-year-old Joe Andrew Cortez, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 6.

On Sept. 20, 2022, Cortez allegedly had forcible sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim under the age of 17 on Lewiston Road in Batavia.

Cortez was also arraigned Friday and is scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court on Jan. 24, 2023.