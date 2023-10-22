Homecoming to help South Buffalo's last Catholic elementary school

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's an effort to keep South Buffalo's only remaining Catholic grammar school open for years to come.

Friends of Notre Dame Academy hosted a homecoming dinner at Cloverbank Country Club on Rogers Road in Hamburg.

The goal is to raise money to help support the school's mission.

Notre Dame educates some 500 students across eight parishes that had to close their own schools because of financial problems and declining enrollment.

Many of the people attending Saturday night's dinner went to one of those eight Catholic schools as children.

Notre Dame Academy no longer receives any funding from the Catholic Diocese.

It's also a regional school so it is not supported by a church parish.