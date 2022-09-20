Home opener a holiday for Buffalo fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some are married into it, some are fans since birth.

“I’ve never missed a home opener and I’m not about to now,” said Megan Baker.”

Many, don’t need a reason to love the bills.

“Where else would you rather be then right here right now?” Baker said.

Bills Mafia was out ahead of the game in full force. The home opener, like a holiday in Buffalo.

“It’s our anniversary,” said Evan Metiewsky, who traveled with his wife Leah from British Colombia Canada. “Let’s go Josh Allen.”

Also celebrating their seven year anniversary was Scott and Natasha Noise.

“We’re excited to be here and support our team,” they said.

The Hammers Lot was packed with red white and blue.

Lifelong tailgater Pinto Ron bringing back the famous ketchup and mustard bath after a two year hiatus because of COVID.