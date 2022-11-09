Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims out of approximately $41,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Jarrod D. Vosburg of Appleton, NY pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud.

According to the district attorney's office, between August 8, 2018 and September 22, 2018, Vosburg entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims who lived in the Town of Amherst, Town of Aurora, City of Buffalo and Town of Grand Island. Once Vosburg received substantial down payments for the projects he abandoned them without purchasing any materials or performing any work. The victims lost a combined total of $41,000 as a result.

As part of his plea, Vosburg signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution and to date, he has paid $21,500 to the victims.

Vosburg faces a maximum of four years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 3. He remains released on his own recognizance.