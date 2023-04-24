Home cooling assistance available for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WKBW) — It may not feel like it, but before we know it New York will be dealing with the summer heat.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help eligible New Yorkers stay cool during the summer heat.

The program is overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and covers the cost of an air conditioner and installation to eligible households that include:



Someone who has a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat.

Households with young children, or older adults.

"The cooling assistance program is a vital lifeline for countless New York families who often face prohibitively expensive cooling costs when temperatures inevitably rise. As temperatures rise across the state, we are committed to ensuring that low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay safe, comfortable, and cool in their own homes." - Gov. Hochul

Below you can find information from the governor's office on how to qualify:

To qualify for the federally funded program, applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income thresholds, which vary by household size, and include at least one member of the household that suffers from a medical condition worsened by extreme heat, or is under age 6, or over age 60. For example, a household of four can earn up to $65,829 a year, or $5,485 per month, and still qualify for assistance.

Applications will be accepted from May 1 through August 31, or until funding runs out. The state said assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

New York residents outside of New York City can apply by contacting their local department of social services which you can find here by phone or in person. New York residents who live in New York City can apply in person at a local HRA Benefit Access Center, by phone, or online here.