Home considered a total loss after fire in the Town of Evans

Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 07, 2023
TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Evans police announced a house fire on Lenox Street at Eisenhower Avenue is under investigation.

Police said the fire occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday and the two-story split-level single-family home is now considered a total loss.

Four people were able to escape the fire, with two of them transported to ECMC. Police said one was transported for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and the other for evaluation.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

