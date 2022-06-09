Home begins sliding into Tonawanda Creek

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — A home began sliding into the Tonawanda Creek on Wednesday at about 4:15 PM. Now officials say there are cracks inside and the house has been deemed unsafe.

A home is reportedly sliding into the Tonawanda Creek. A neighbor shared this photo of a car already in there...12 feet down. Fire chiefs say they’re unsure if the home is stable at this point. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ePsM14Cl3B — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) June 8, 2022

"It could happen anytime and it's catastrophic,” neighbor Christopher Kushner said.

Family and friends helped Kevin McCabe move belongings from his home. McCabe’s truck fell 12 feet below his home, in the creek.

Kevin McCabe

Neighbors said they are not shocked to see this happen.

McCabe did not want to speak on camera but tells 7 News’ Natalie Fahmy that this morning he saw a crack around his property; he said he took a video of the crack but did not think much of it at the time.

Then at around 4:15 — McCabe said he heard what sounded like a bad car accident, only to walk outside and see his property collapsed.

"It’s not uncommon when you're really close to the creek,” neighbor Dave Moscato said.

"My hearts out for Kevin because he's got a long hill to climb,” Kushner said.

McCabe said he just closed on the home in January after putting a year of work into it.

Kushner said he had a similar thing happen to him in 2007 that insurance did not cover and said even FEMA agents could not help.

"He [FEMA agent] felt compassion, but he said there's nothing you can do,” Kushner said.

Rapids Fire Chief Aaron Bair said they are working to get the truck out of the creek. He said the next step is to figure out if they can get an emergency demolition on the home and stabilize the bank.

"With the rain tonight [Wednesday] there is a lot of concern that it can accelerate how much it is collapsing in,” Bair said.

Officials say for the foreseeable future, McCabe will not be allowed back in his home.

"If there's anyone out there who can help him, he's going to need a lot of help,” Kushner said.