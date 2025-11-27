BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many students at the University at Buffalo, heading home for Thanksgiving is pretty simple. But for others, finances, distance or difficult circumstances make traveling nearly impossible.

Recognizing this, students organized a Thanksgiving Eve Event, transforming the campus into a communal space for those who couldn't be with their families for the holiday.

"It's a chance for students to feel at home, even if they can't go home," said organizer Despina Xynidakis. "Whatever their reasons are, whether it's difficult home life, financial reasons, I wanted to give people at UB a place where they can come together and even meet new people. We have a lot of freshmen, international students, even people who don't get out much."

wkbw

This year's event drew a diverse group of people, including students originally from across the country and the world.

Edressa Snip said, "I'm originally from Brooklyn, but I was born in Suriname."

WATCH: 'Home away from home': University at Buffalo hosts Thanksgiving Eve event for students on campus

Local restaurants donated food, offering everything from vegan dishes to traditional Thanksgiving staples.

"We have Hillel food, vegan food and we also have the traditional turkey and gravy," said Xynidakis.

wkbw

For some students, participating was about more than receiving a meal; it was about giving back.

"Seeing people leave for their break, I was like, 'Man, I really wish I could've gone home," said Snip. "It's a great opportunity to stay in Buffalo and help out with the community."

Organizers believe the turnout shows why this event should become a lasting tradition at UB.

"I think if we make this a UB tradition, it can foster community and really bring in the holiday spirit for everyone," said Xynidakis.