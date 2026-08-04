Hombre y Lobo Tacos and Tequila in Downtown Buffalo closing after 5 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hombre y Lobo Tacos and Tequila in Downtown Buffalo is closing its doors after 5 years in business.
The business announced its closure on social media Tuesday. Their last day will be October 3.
Hombre y Lobo Tacos and Tequila released the following statement.
"Every great party eventually has a last call. And after an unforgettable chapter, we've decided it's time to turn the lights up and announce ours.
To our friends, family, regulars, and to those who were just looking for an ATM. To our incredible vendors, drag performers, and the friends that earned name plates above "their stool." To those who came every week for their end-of-day Pacificos or before every Bandits game.... you supported us so fiercely.
After 5 incredible years of memories, milestones, laughter, and love, we thank you. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Because of you, Hombre y Lobo became something uniquely special in our community. It was bigger than food, it was bigger than the color on the walls, or the plants hanging from the ceiling. You gave us a home away from home, a family we are so grateful to have come to know. We're honored to have cooked for you and are honored to have had you in our home.
Join us for our final weeks as we celebrate our staff and incredible community one last time. We'd love to raise one more glass with all of you before our final day of service on Saturday, October 3rd.
Thank you for making us more than a restaurant — you made us home.
See you soon.
Isaac, Ryan, Rosa, Danny, and Anthony
- Hombre y Lobo Tacos and Tequila