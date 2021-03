BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Holy Week is now underway for Christians around the world.

Bishop Michael Fisher presided over Palm Sunday mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo.

The mass was live streamed as well for those who are still uneasy about attending church in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing of palm branches, which represents the palm branches scattered in front of Jesus as he rode into Jerusalem.