Holmes Elementary receives $5,000 grant from Linde Technology Center

Lindy Technology Center announced they are donating a $5,000 grant to Holmes Elementary School in Tonawanda.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Sep 16, 2023
The company offers a mentorship program where students receive support from Linde professionals.

One Linde employee said this grant will go towards supporting the program.

"It's a way for our employees to get engaged in the community and help inspire some kids to be interested in science and the types of engineering that happens at Lindy, and also just be a good neighbor and get involved in the students' lives," said Erin Collins.

The mentorship takes place every Wednesday throughout the school year.

