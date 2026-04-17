GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community-wide birthday celebration is planned this weekend as the Hollywood Theatre in Gowanda turns 100.

The celebration begins with a gala on Friday, followed by several performances on Saturday. On Sunday, the theater will host a free public event featuring local performers and a birthday cake cutting open to the community.

Organizers say the weekend is designed to bring people through the doors and experience the space firsthand.

The theater opened in the 1920s after an earlier performance venue in the village was destroyed by fire.

Today, it remains standing thanks to decades of work led by volunteers and community members determined to keep it alive.

That effort has taken years.

WATCH: Hollywood Theatre celebrates 100 years with weekend of events in Gowanda

Hollywood Theatre celebrates 100 years with weekend of events in Gowanda

Crews have restored large portions of the interior, addressed water damage and updated systems to make the building safer and more functional for audiences.

At the same time, parts of the theater's history are still visible.

Original features connected to early film projection and stage production are still in place, offering a look at how the venue once operated.

More recent improvements have focused on comfort and accessibility. New seating and interior updates have reshaped the experience for visitors while reducing overall capacity.

Board members say the next phase of work will focus on improving the stage to support a wider range of performances in the future.

While the centennial marks a major milestone, organizers say it is also about what comes next.

The goal is to continue building the Hollywood Theatre into a space that serves the community for years to come.