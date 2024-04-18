Hollywood star mentoring BPS students through academic talent search program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo native is giving back to the community by mentoring Buffalo Public Schools students through his Hollywood skills.

Several middle schoolers are inspired to learn from Hollywood star Addison Henderson, a Buffalo native, who’s dedicating his time to pay it forward to his community.

“But I'm also an educator, I like to give back and I like to teach people because when I was young, and I was growing up I had people that touched me and were able to get me here to this moment,” Addison says.

It’s all happening through the Canisius University Academic Talent Search Program.

5th graders Sha’miya Williams and Imani Hunter are a part of it.

“The most important thing for me that we learn about is that if something is hard you keep doing it because then it’ll make you better,” Sha’miya says.

“It keeps me doing something because when I go home, I'm just on my phone,” Imani says.

And they’re receiving Addison's mentorship for free.

“I know a lot of times when you grow up in disadvantaged communities, and it’s already hard, running towards the hard thing is probably the furthest thing from their mind,” he says. “But I want them to run towards that so they can now evolve as the human beings they put their minds to be.”

The other main focus of this program is to provide support services to BPS students from 5th to 12th grade.

“The mentoring aspect of the program is very important to match students up with people that they can identify with,” says Elizabeth Caffee, a director of the Canisius University Academic Talent Search Program. “So bringing people back that was born and raised here was a perfect opportunity.”

And it’s helping these students with public speaking.

“Articulate what they want to say, express themselves, and it’s never too early to start,” Elizabeth says.

Addison has this advice for parents.

“Any afterschool program, academic talent search, anything you can get your children into, do it,” he says.

Click here if you’re interested in signing up your student to the Canisius University Academic Talent Search Program.

