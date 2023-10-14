Are you ready for it? Local theaters buzzing about "Eras Tour" movie

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you think of a Hollywood blockbuster, you might normally think of a superhero movie, Maybe Barbenheimer. But this weekend at the box office is a whole new era.

Local theaters are ready for the Swifties.

The Aurora Theater in East Aurora is showing a concert film version of Taylor Swift's "Eras tour".

The theater's general manager tells us they pre-sold well more than a hundred tickets, hours before the premiere.

"I know everybody here was excited, and then when we put it up on our socials and stuff we're like oh my gosh I can't wait to see it, so it's been exciting to see everybody's like reaction and stuff to it," said Julia Foit.

From the outfits to the teardrops on guitars, they're ready for the audience experience.

"We're actually ready to see everyone's outfits, see them with their friendship bracelets, I'm anticipating hearing everybody sing...we're ready for it, that's for sure," said Foit.

Tickets for adults were $19.89 and $13.13 for children, seniors and military. They're showing it again Saturday 3pm and 7pm and Sunday 1pm and 6pm.