Hollowed Harvest jack-o’-lantern spectacle returning to Niagara County Fairgrounds

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hollowed Harvest, a jack-o’-lantern spectacle, will make its return to the Niagara County Fairgrounds this month.

The spectacle will open at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on September 23 and remain open on select dates through October 30. You can find more information and a link to buy tickets here. General admission tickets are 20% off through September 22nd. Tickets must be purchased in advance for time slots that are first-come-first-served. No tickets will be sold at the event.

Officials say Hollowed Harvest will feature hundreds of larger-than-life jack-o’-lantern displays made with over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns. Those who attend can expect to take about 35 to 40 minutes to see it all.

New this year is a Jack-O'-Lantern Tunnel in which "guests will get up close and personal with organic, masterfully-carved pumpkins," a release says.