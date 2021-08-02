Hollowed Harvest jack-o’-lantern spectacle coming to Niagara County Fairgrounds

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hollowed Harvest, a jack-o’-lantern spectacle, will be coming to Niagara County Fairgrounds this fall.

Officials say Hollowed Harvest is designed for audiences of all ages and will feature dozens of larger-than-life jack-o’-lantern displays made with over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns. Those who attend can expect to take about 35 to 40 minutes to walk through the entire show.

The show will open at the Niagara County Fairgrounds September 24 and remain open Thursday to Sunday through October 31. You can find more information, a full schedule and a link to buy tickets here.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance for time slots that are first-come first-served. No tickets will be sold at the event.

“The Hollowed Harvest brings to life many of Halloween’s beloved tales that are sure to amaze audiences of all ages! We’re excited to bring this new Halloween tradition to the Buffalo region, and look forward to sharing the wonderful Jack-O’-Lantern displays with the community” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event.