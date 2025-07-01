Holley man charged after bomb threat at Orleans County Mental Health building

ORLEANS COUNTY (WKWB) — A 30-year-old Holley man faces multiple charges after allegedly claiming to have a bomb at the Orleans County Mental Health building.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Morehead entered the mental health building just before Monday wearing a vest and carrying a bag, claiming he had a bomb.

The Sheriff's Office says, though Morehead was "agitated and combative," they were able to take him into custody.

A bomb unit was called to the scene and determined that the vest and bag contained only miscellaneous items, with no explosive devices found.

Morehead has been charged with multiple charges, including making a terroistic threat.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities say additional charges are pending.

