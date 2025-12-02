BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Come downtown."
That's the message from heads of multiple organizations who announced, 'Holidays in the Heart of Buffalo' on Monday.
Leaders have said that downtown has seen "one-third fewer office workers and reduced pedestrian activity" since the pandemic. So, the new initiative hopes to bring more people to downtown Buffalo this holiday season with collaborations from restaurants, Shea's Performing Arts Center and more.
"People want to come downtown," said Rocco Termini, owner of Tappo Restaurant. "We have to give them a reason to come downtown, and that's what we're doing."
Termini said Tappo Restaurant has a $75 package that includes dinner, parking and a ticket to MusicalFare.
Shea's President and CEO Brian Higgins said Wicked brought more than 57,000 people to downtown Buffalo over the last three weeks. Higgins said those people spent $20 million on their night out to see the show.
WATCH: 'Holidays in the Heart of Buffalo' hoping to bring more people downtown
Here's a list of other events happening in December:
Mr. Wolf
November 14 – December 14
Golden Girls: Lost Episodes VII
November 21 – December 7
Shea's Smith Theater
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical
December 4 – December 2
Shea's 710 Theatre
The Nutcracker
December 5 – December 7
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza
December 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Open during Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Hurricane Diane Free Reading
December 8
Shea's Smith Theatre
A Christmas Carol
December 9 – December 28
Alleyway Theatre
A Charlie Brown Christmas
December 10 at 7 p.m.
Shea's Buffalo Theater
Shea's Free Family Film: Elf
December 12 at 7 p.m.
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Sisters Christmas Catechism
December 14 at 3 p.m.
Shea's Smith Theatre
'Twas the Night Before by Cirque Du Soleil
December 17 – December 28
Shea's Buffalo Theatre