BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Come downtown."

That's the message from heads of multiple organizations who announced, 'Holidays in the Heart of Buffalo' on Monday.

Leaders have said that downtown has seen "one-third fewer office workers and reduced pedestrian activity" since the pandemic. So, the new initiative hopes to bring more people to downtown Buffalo this holiday season with collaborations from restaurants, Shea's Performing Arts Center and more.

"People want to come downtown," said Rocco Termini, owner of Tappo Restaurant. "We have to give them a reason to come downtown, and that's what we're doing."

Termini said Tappo Restaurant has a $75 package that includes dinner, parking and a ticket to MusicalFare.

Shea's President and CEO Brian Higgins said Wicked brought more than 57,000 people to downtown Buffalo over the last three weeks. Higgins said those people spent $20 million on their night out to see the show.

WATCH: 'Holidays in the Heart of Buffalo' hoping to bring more people downtown

'Holidays in the Heart of Buffalo' hoping to bring more people downtown

Here's a list of other events happening in December:

Mr. Wolf

November 14 – December 14

Golden Girls: Lost Episodes VII

November 21 – December 7

Shea's Smith Theater

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical

December 4 – December 2

Shea's 710 Theatre

The Nutcracker

December 5 – December 7

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza

December 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Open during Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Hurricane Diane Free Reading

December 8

Shea's Smith Theatre

A Christmas Carol

December 9 – December 28

Alleyway Theatre

A Charlie Brown Christmas

December 10 at 7 p.m.

Shea's Buffalo Theater

Shea's Free Family Film: Elf

December 12 at 7 p.m.

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Sisters Christmas Catechism

December 14 at 3 p.m.

Shea's Smith Theatre

'Twas the Night Before by Cirque Du Soleil

December 17 – December 28

Shea's Buffalo Theatre