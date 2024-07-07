Holiday weekend to end with a bang at Holiday Valley

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WKBW) — They're capping off the holiday weekend with a bang at the Holiday Valley resort in Ellicottville.

The annual Summer Music Festival, taking place on Saturday and Sunday in the heart of ski country.

Saturday night's concert showcasing the talents of One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel.

The fun continues Sunday night with the sounds of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on the slopes at Holiday Valley.

The BPO has been coming to Ellicottville for years to help celebrate our nation's birthday.

The festivities kicked off on Saturday with the annual Pet Parade, making its way along Washington Street in the heart of the village.