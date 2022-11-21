Watch Now
Holiday Valley to open for 2022-2023 skiing, snowboarding season Friday

Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 21, 2022
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following this weekend's lake-effect snowstorm, Holiday Valley will be able to open 5 lifts and 9 slopes on Friday, Nov. 25.

The area received 20 inches of snowfall, which will help the resort kick off the season on a high note.

The lifts that will run are Mardi Gras, Creekside, Yodeler, Tannenbaum and Boardwalk Carpet, giving skiers and snowboarders access to Tannenbaum, Crystal, Candy Cane, Yodeler, Sugar Plum, Upper Northwind, School Haus, Mardi Gras and Happy Glade.

This Friday, lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the lifts will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night skiing will begin on Dec. 9.

Ticket prices can be found, here.

