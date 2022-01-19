Holiday Valley to build new six-person chairlift to replace current Mardi Gras lift

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley Resort plans to upgrade its Mardi Gras lift starting in the summer of 2022.

The resort said in a press release it plans on building a new six-passenger chair lift to replace the current four-person one.

Crews are expected to begin building the foundations of new lift towers in the summer, and the construction and installation of the new lift will be completed by November 2023.

The current four-person Mardi Gras lift will be dismantled after the 2022-2023 ski season and will remain in operation until then.

According to a spokesperson for Holiday Valley, the new lift will be able to transport up to 3,000 people to the top of the run per hour, increasing the resort's total uphill capacity to 25,650 people per hour.