BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Opening weekend at Holiday Valley is in the books, but you'll have to wait a little bit to get back on the slopes.

Resort officials in Ellicottville say they will be closed over the next few days to do some more grooming and snowmaking.

Holiday Valley hopes to reopen mid-week sometime.

The resort kicked off the season on Friday with the official opening of the new six-person chairlift on Mardi Gras.