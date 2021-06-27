Watch
Holiday Valley takes delivery of new lift in Ellicottville

New lift will be ready for next winter sports season
Posted at 9:20 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 21:20:20-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's out with the old and in with the new at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

The resort took delivery of some tower parts for it's new high speed quad chairlift.

The old Yodeler lift has already been taken down, and shipped to its new home at the Catamount Resort in eastern New York.

The new high speed lift was manufactured by Doppelmayr USA and cost about $4 million.

The high speed detachable quad lift will be up and running for the start of the upcoming winter sports season.

