Holiday Valley Resort hosts opening day

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley Resort kicked off their 2021-2022 ski season on December 3rd after a few delays due to weather.

"We are so happy to be back. We will definitely be open for the weekend, but come Monday you should watch out for poor weather, we might have to close again," said Jane Eshbaugh, the Marketing Director for the Resort.

Holiday Valley opened five trails and two lifts in their soft opening, including the new high speed "Yodeler" lift, which carries four people at a time. In addition - the "Tannenbaum" life will also be open over the weekend. The "Yodeler" ribbon cutting ceremony on the morning of December 3rd marked the opening of the season.

Holiday Valley strongly advises all skiers to view their "Snow Report," updated hourly via the Holiday Valley website - for all up to date information about the grounds, including which lifts and trails will be open, and if there are expected closures.

"We're clearly happy to get back - but also to welcome all skiers, especially Canadians that were not able to travel to us over the last season or so - back too," said Eshbaugh.

Holiday Valley tells 7 Eyewitness News that about 25-30% of their total customer base and business in any given year is Canadian.

"That number was zero pretty quickly," said Eshbaugh.

This season is the first that Canadians can travel across the land border into the United States - as long as they are fully vaccinated. That includes long-term travel, and shorter trips like ones to ski.

"Its amazing to be back. I grew up here with my family," said Shannon Foss - who is originally from Canada, even though at the moment she resides in the states.

"I've absolutely seen Canadians already hitting the slopes - and we hope to see that number grow from them - but from everyone as well," said Eshbaugh.

Plus, for those from the states, nothing has changed. Holiday Valley Resort at this time does not have any COVID-19 protocols in place, including mask mandates or vaccination requirements.

However, management does encourage everyone to be masked while inside the resort and lodges.