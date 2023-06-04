Holiday Valley ready to install new six pack in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A major construction project is moving right along at the Holiday Valley resort in Ellicottville.

Crews have now finished dismantling the old Mardi Gras quad chairlift.

Both terminals at the top and bottom have been dismantled, and the 12 lift towers have come down.

The new six passenger lift has arrived on site, and is being held in the parking lot until crews are ready to install it.

Meantime the old lift has quite a journey in store.

It will be taken by trucks to New York City, where it will be loaded onto a ship.

Then it will sail down the east coast, through the Panama Canal to South America, where it will be re-installed at the Corralco ski resort in Chile.